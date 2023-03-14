YOUR SAY: Staff, equipment more vital than what a hospital looks like

Having travelled in Australia and around the world whilst living with a terminal illness and other chronic health conditions, I have a rare insight into the provision of medical care across different countries and continents.
From the amazing care at Lofoten in Norway, to the excellent service at Hakone in Japan, I can attest to the fact that even the local regional hospital in Siem Reap, Cambodia, provides better levels of care and service than that I have experienced in over 10 public and private hospitals in Australia.
When it comes to wasting money on public buildings, there is no better example than the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre to highlight the fact that form has won out over function. Architects want to leave a visual legacy which sometimes has a major impact on providing the best value for money.
The Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre with its jutting angles and interesting materials is a prime example and yet a few short years later landscaping has obscured a large portion of the building. This exterior design would have added millions to the building cost - money far better spent on staff and equipment.
For decades the most economical way to construct public use buildings has been to use a simple multi-storey box design. This does not mean just an ugly box - the point of good design is to turn the ugly box into an aesthetically pleasing building.
The existing Albury hospital is testament to the failed "trial" of the one-level design which was deemed to be an architectural revolution at the time. The only revolution was the wheels on a bicycle that one doctor used to get around the hospital - a story which made news in The Border Morning Mail at the time.
When it comes to spending public money on new buildings, the concept of an architectural legacy should be left to billionaire philanthropists. Public money should be guided by careful financial stewardship to ensure taxpayers receive the best value for every tax dollar that the government takes.
Taxpayers of Albury-Wodonga need someone to lead this financially responsible approach to the construction of our new hospital to ensure we have the best facility available. Simple yet effective public building design will result in greater value for money.
When you are desperately ill and in need of medical treatment, the last thing you are thinking about is if the hospital has won an architectural award - you want the best facilities and staff available to provide the best possible care.
The construction of a new Albury-Wodonga hospital provides an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how great design and the careful spending of public money can be achieved.
