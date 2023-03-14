The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Staff, equipment more vital than what a hospital looks like

By Letters to the Editor
March 15 2023 - 10:30am
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre's exterior design would have added millions to the building cost - money far better spent on staff and equipment, one reader says. Picture by Mark Jesser

Spend with care on hospital design

Having travelled in Australia and around the world whilst living with a terminal illness and other chronic health conditions, I have a rare insight into the provision of medical care across different countries and continents.

