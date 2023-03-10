Firefighters have warned an out-of-control car fire in the right condition could cause a bushfire.
The warning came after an alleged stolen car was abandoned and set on fire on Saturday, March 10.
Splitters Creek Rural fire brigade were called to reports of the car on Waterview Road, Splitters Creek, around 11pm last night.
Senior deputy captain Matt Curray said cars were known to "dump and torch" in the area.
He said that given there was still a concern for fires, it was disappointing behaviour.
"We are lucky that our nights are a bit milder now that it's starting to cool off a little but, but there's still the danger in the daytime that these fires could spread," he said.
He said the fire took around half an hour to contain the blaze.
"The danger of fires is still present, so people need to be quite aware that if cars are being dumped alight on the side of a road, it could easily lead to fire taking hold."
