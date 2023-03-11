One driver dead, another hurt after tragic crash at Barnawartha North

A driver has died at the scene of a two-car collision crash in Barnawartha early this morning.
The male driver of the second vehicle, believed to be in his 20s was taken to Albury hospital after suffering lacerations but is in stable condition.
Paramedics and police were called to the report of a crash at Barnawartha North around 5.40am, Saturday March 10.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said the crash happened on the Murray Valley Highway and Old Barnawartha Road.
Police are investigating the crash and there are current traffic diversions in place.
