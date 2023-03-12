Buddy Randall has the ball at his feet, and will so even more when he travels to Spain at the end of the month for a 10-day trip for soccer.
That is if he can raise enough money to fund the trip.
A fundraiser in his honour will be held as part of an event at Baranduda's coffee van, The Cheeky Bean, on Friday, March 17.
Owner Mez Breust said it was a "no-brainer" to fundraise for 14-year-old Buddy, especially given he was a Border boy.
"We have an amazing supportive community in Baranduda and we all try to help each other," she said.
"We are using this opportunity to celebrate not only our two-years but also to raising as much funds as possible to support Buddy in his dreams."
Mrs Breust said when she saw that the family needed help on social media she put two and two together and jumped at the chance to help, "in anyway we can".
Buddy said he had been playing soccer for about 10 years, so to be accepted into the Barcelona soccer camp to represent Australia was an opportunity he did not want to miss, especially given the camp was a prestigious junior soccer tournament.
The Murray United Football Club player said he hoped to gain exposure and to eventually be selected for an international team.
"I'm really excited and going to keep believing I can do it," the Wodonga Catholic College student said.
His mother, Rebecca Randall said the only thing that would stop Buddy from going to Spain would be money, because "it's a lot of money in a short space of time".
The trip will cost him and his father, who will be travelling over with him, about $15,000 for accommodation, food, transport and flights.
"We have drained everything that we can to make his trip happen," she said.
"Buddy has worked so hard, he trains every day and focuses on improving his skills on a daily basis.
"He is very humble and deserves this, we are so appreciative of even the smallest contribution."
Murray United FC chair Paula May said the event was a fantastic opportunity for Buddy to show the different pathways in which players could excel.
Mrs Breust said the event would include music and live entertainment, raffles and games.
Coffee and food will be available to buy and plenty of cuddles available with mascot dog Roxy the boxer.
"Ultimately our goal is to get Buddy over to Spain, and celebrate our two years but that is a back-burner to what we are trying to achieve," she said.
The event will kick-off at 5.30pm, with all proceeds going to Buddy.
