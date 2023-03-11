Large crowds have turned out to witness the continuation of strong results in residential auctions on the Border.
Both Stean Nicholls Real Estate and Ray White Albury Central secured buyers, even if properties were not selling at first under the hammer.
In one auction on Saturday, a two-bedroom Albury was passed in after just two bids.
The George street property was sitting on $435,000 when Albury firm Stean Nicholls Real Estate agent Lachlan Stean passed the property in.
Features of the house included two bathrooms, open plan lounge and dining area.
Mr Stean the property was in one of Albury's "premier streets". The fully furnished unit also has a central bathroom that comprises a bath, shower, updated vanity and separate toilet.
It was a similar story for a sought-out four-bedroom two-storey house that was passed in at $925,000 and then sold after negotiations.
The Barling Walk property in Albury overlooks the Eastern View Estate and was described as "gorgeously presented " and as maintaining a position "second-to-none".
Mr Stean described the property as "sophisticated".
"Twenty-three Barling Walk is tailored to the live-in buyer seeking style and opulence in an unbeatable location," he said.
About 30 to 40 people showed up to both properties, largely due to "the prime locations".
"The ultimate goal is to sell at the auction, we don't mind if it's one bid or 20 bids as long as we sell what we are set out to do," Mr Stean said.
Ray White Albury central had success with a four-bedroom home in Thurgoona's Street Hilaire Estate, which was passed in at $425,000 but later sold to a bidder from Sydney looking to relocate to the region.
Agent Brent Booker said about 10 people showed up for the auction of the three-bedroom, one-bathroom property, described as being on "a block with great potential".
