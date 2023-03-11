The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Cricket

Albury through to preliminary final against Lavington after beating North Albury by 10 runs

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 11 2023 - 9:14pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Diplock is up on his toes, watched by North Albury wicketkeeper Ben Fulford. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury stunned reigning premiers North Albury on their own turf to keep their season alive on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.