Albury stunned reigning premiers North Albury on their own turf to keep their season alive on Saturday.
Ross Dixon's side, defending 196 at Bunton Park, bowled the Hoppers out for 186 in the penultimate over.
North Albury, nine wickets down, needed 13 off the last 12 balls to win but Brandon Diplock knocked over Jake Burge for a stubborn 30 which had taken the home side to the brink of victory.
Defeat means the Hoppers now take on fierce rivals St Patrick's in a mouth-watering preliminary final next weekend, while Albury will face Lavington for a place in the provincial decider.
It was quite a turnaround after the visitors, who only just snuck into finals in sixth place, had been reeling at 5/39 earlier in the day.
"We've had two moments in the season, one against East Albury (when they were 5/16) and one today, where you're pretty much thinking about what your winter looks like," Dixon said.
"But we've come back from it twice and that should give us heaps of confidence.
"If we can beat North away, we can beat anyone.
"With two wickets needed, we gave a couple of chances and then you're thinking 'we've been here before' but everyone stuck together and it's a real good tune-up to play a game of that intensity on the first week of finals."
Albury made a nightmare start, with Dom Stockdale, John Spencer, Alex Popko and Nat Sariman scoring one run between them as the Hoppers took early control.
But Seb Botes turned the tide, digging in and reaching 75 off 99 balls with support down the order from Nick Morris (28) and Kade Brown (46).
Brendan Simmons finished with 3-23 and there were two wickets apiece for Jake Burge, Tom Hemsley and Blake Elliott but now there was a contest.
The pendulum swung Albury's way when Shan Bhaiya (2-37) and Diplock (2-30) reduced North Albury to 3/14, getting rid of the dangerous Matt Condon and Ben Fulford cheaply, although fit-again Ash Borella had other ideas.
Borella surged to 52 off 54 balls, clubbing a six and seven fours, but was eventually snared by Dixon who took a superb caught-and-bowled.
North's tail wagged, as it so often does, with Burge and Tom Hemsley (24) taking the game to the wire after Anthony Hartshorn's crucial 35 had moved things along.
But this time, it was Albury who had the final word, picking up the two wickets they needed in a dramatic finale.
"Seb's knock, ironically for an import player, was a coming-of-age performance," Dixon said.
"He's struggled for parts of the season but we've freed him up and he had more of a hitting role and he showed what he can do.
"He can go and win us the next two weeks and make his real mark on the comp."
