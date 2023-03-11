Luke Docherty and Ryan Brown led from the front as Lavington ended Belvoir's season.
The Panthers won by 24 runs at Lavington Sports Ground, holding the Eagles to 8/171 after being put in and posting 195 all out.
Docherty picked up 2-33 and Brown's 10 overs cost just 20 runs as Lavington applied the squeeze early.
Chris Galvin, having earlier top-scored with 78, chipped in with 2-18 to send the home side through to a last-four clash with Albury.
"It's fantastic," Lavington captain Dave Tassell said.
"It started last week when we were playing Tallangatta and we really wanted to put an emphasis on trying to get a home final.
"The boys came out today and played our home ground really well.
"At stages, through our batting innings, they might have thought we were going a bit slow but we've done it so many times here, been able to go at eights or nines for the back 10 overs and put 90 on a team before they realise it.
"We perfectly executed our game plan, we didn't lose early wickets and we allowed our big hitters through the middle and back end to really capitalise."
Galvin anchored the Lavington innings after Belvoir had won the toss, facing 107 balls for his 78 and finding the boundary six times.
That came after Matt Sharp's patient 26, off 68 balls, had helped lay the platform for some faster scoring down the order.
Jayden Beaumont raced to 18 off 12 balls and Shayan Shayan finished unbeaten on 14 before the Panthers bowlers went to work.
"I would have liked 200 but the last few times we've made 200 or pretty close to it, our bowlers have been able to defend it," Tassell said.
"200 is a big score, it doesn't matter what ground you're playing at.
"We felt last week, 200, if we could get one or two wickets and put pressure on the middle and lower order (we'd be a chance) and that's what we did and we did the same thing here today.
"Doc and Ryan, special shout out, they set the tempo up front.
"It was one of the best opening spells I've seen.
"They didn't really get the wickets but, jeez, they tied them down really well.
"Ryan went for 11 off one over and ended up going for 20 off his 10 overs - with an injured calf."
Zac Simmonds (42) and Nick Green (44) helped Belvoir to 1/78 at the halfway stage of their innings but once Green and captain Drew Cameron (5) departed, the Eagles' odds lengthened.
A clatter of wickets put the Panthers in charge and despite 23 from Angus Sinclair, the visitors had left themselves with too much to do.
Shayan, Tassell and Nick Roebuck all chipped in with the ball to keep the premiership dream alive.
"We thought we could squeeze them and squeeze them because that's what they did to us," Tassell said.
"They bowled really well but we thought if we could build some pressure, that was going to lead to wickets."
After finishing third on the ladder, the 2020/21 premiers are now one win away from getting back to the grand final.
"I've loved this year so far," Tassell said.
"It's been tough at times; I haven't captained before this year so I've struggled at times with some of the field settings but it's good having blokes like Sam Harris and Sam O'Connor in the side, to steer you and give you a bit of guidance.
"As far as Albury goes, it's a massive effort for them to get through.
"It would have been a different story if we had to play them at their ground but we're going to go in reasonably confident on our home deck that whatever we end up doing, defending or chasing, we can get the job done next Saturday."
