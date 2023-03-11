Angus Kilby played a match-winning knock for St Patrick's in their sudden-death clash with East Albury.
North Albury's defeat at the hands of Albury meant the season was over for the loser of this game and with Patties 4/51 and then 6/96, it was right in the balance.
But Kilby struck 60 off 70 balls, with eight fours and a six, to help the home side reach 179 all out.
The Crows, in reply, were dismissed for 149 despite 54 from Salinda Perera.
"We lost wickets early but the way the middle order, especially Kilbs and Browny (Nicholas Brown), played with real intent was crucial," St Patrick's captain Dean Nicholson said.
"To score at the rate we did, while still losing wickets, was unreal and it set us up nicely.
"Kilbs clipped his second ball for six - but that's just the way he bats.
"You take the good with the bad sometimes but when he puts a knock in like he did today, it's a testament to the depth we have.
"No matter what position we get in, there's a genuine belief the bloke behind you can do a job for you. He really showed that today.
"If Kilbs doesn't play that knock, your 180 looks about 120-130 and you're in strife.
"The way Kilbs went about it was unbelievable, he did a really good job for us."
All the time Perera was at the crease, East Albury had a chance but his innings, and their hopes, were ended when Ben Jones was rewarded for a fine spell by having the Sri Lankan caught behind - one of five victims for the excellent Kilby.
Luke Evans took 3-14 as the Patties compensated for the absence of Matt Crawshaw (injured) and Josh Murphy (unavailable).
"We did miss them but it's that 'next man up' mentality," Nicholson said.
"Ed Kreutzberger came in, occupied the crease with Kilbs for a fair bit and hit 12.
"It doesn't sound like much but in the position we were in, for him to do that and stand tall as a kid who still plays in our under-16s, was a massive effort."
Nicholson and fellow spinner Tendai Chisoro claimed two wickets each as St Patrick's progressed to host the Hoppers on Saturday.
