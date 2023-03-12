St Patrick's captain Dean Nicholson insists his players are ready to handle the heat of Saturday's blockbuster preliminary final against North Albury.
The provincial heavyweights have been on a collision course all season but now only one can make the big dance after the Hoppers lost a thrilling semi-final at home to sixth-placed Albury.
That has set up the biggest game of the season at Xavier High School, where the Patties now stand between the reigning premiers and a sixth consecutive grand final.
"You can look at it two ways," Nicholson said.
"You can be disappointed you've got to play the best side in the comp to get into the grand final but equally, you're going to have to beat them at some point to win the comp and if it's on our home deck at Xavier, there's no better opportunity for us to do that.
"North are 2-0 against us this year.
"They chased down our 120 nine down the first time and the second time, we made close to 200 and they chased it down with two overs to go so we've had a couple of really good games with them.
"We've been on the wrong side of both of them but the belief in the group is that we're definitely good enough.
"It's now about putting that on the field and getting that win to move us towards the grand final."
On a day of real drama, St Patrick's were not only chasing victory against East Albury at Xavier but aware their next challenge would be determined by the events at Bunton Park.
When underdogs Albury fell to 5/39, few could have anticipated the twist to come but it was the visitors who held their nerve to win by 10 runs with nine balls remaining.
"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't keeping tabs on what was going on at that game," Nicholson admitted.
"But it was great for us to win off our own bat.
"Since the second half of last year, the buy-in's been unreal and that's continued right through this season.
"There's blokes in our side that potentially haven't performed the way they've wanted to for the season or for the last few weeks but there's a genuine belief we are good enough and that our best cricket is hard to beat."
Lavington will host Albury in the other preliminary final at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday after they ended Belvoir's premiership dream.
