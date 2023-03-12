The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Cricket

St Patrick's captain Dean Nicholson looks ahead to North Albury preliminary final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 13 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Who will prevail when St Patrick's host North Albury on Saturday?

St Patrick's captain Dean Nicholson insists his players are ready to handle the heat of Saturday's blockbuster preliminary final against North Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.