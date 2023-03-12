The Border Mail
Albury business owner Jana Valta rebuilds after losing everything in fire

By Sophie Else
Updated March 13 2023 - 8:45pm, first published March 12 2023 - 5:30pm
Albury's Jana Valta built little.redandco up again after losing everything to a fire only four months ago but she's thankful for the support of friends, family and even strangers. Pictures by Ash Smith

Albury's Jana Valta was devastated when a fire destroyed her business but four months on, she is filled with gratitude.

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

