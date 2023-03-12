Albury's Jana Valta was devastated when a fire destroyed her business but four months on, she is filled with gratitude.
After her second baby, Mrs Valta didn't want to miss any more milestones and "for once, I felt like I was doing something I really really loved".
But after working "night in and night out" to build the business up, that all changed when she suddenly woke one night to see her shed and workspace ablaze.
The suspected electrical fire destroyed everything she'd built for her laser-cutting business, Little.redandco.
"Everything I owned for my business was in the studio," the 29-year-old said.
"My laptop, my laser cutter, all my designs and work, everything was lost, even my car."
Ms Valta said her partner, Dylan, helped try to put the fire out but suffered severe burns.
"He was trying to save everything he could, running in and out of the garage," she said. "I feel sick when I reflect back to the night. It just didn't feel real to know all my dreams were in ashes. I never thought I'd come back from it."
Ms Valta said her biggest challenge was having to start all over again with her business, Little.redandco.
Ms Valta said she was now taking it day-by-day to rebuild, but "this wouldn't have been made possible without the support from the community, friends and family".
"I jumped onto my social media and told my story, and I never expected the outcome," she said.
"I had so many people giving flowers and letters of support, people I didn't even know wanted to help, I had business mums even cooking us dinner."
But Ms Valta said what was especially heartwarming was one customer had raised more than $3000 to help her get back up and running.
"There is no greater feeling than having people wanting to support me on my journey," she said.
"The incident made me realise you don't need everything, you don't need top-end materials or the best of the best.
"You just have to get up every day and do what you do, put your head into it and get to work.
"My studio is never going to be the same and for now my dad has given up his shed for me ...which has been the biggest help. He is my absolute biggest inspiration."
She said though it had been challenging, she had no regrets.
"I've come out stronger, and that's because people believed in me and my dreams," she said.
