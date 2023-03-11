The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock beats The Rock Yerong Creek in Hume grand final

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 12 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Koschitzke was superb for the home outfit with the new ball, ripping through the top order, including the dangerous Todd Hannam for nine runs.
Wicketkeeper Harry Weaven celebrates taking the catch to dismiss The Rock Yerong Creek's Marc Cox for a duck in the Hume grand final. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock's powerhouse top order destroyed The Rock Yerong Creek's hopes of snaring its first Hume Cricket Association premiership on Saturday, March 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.