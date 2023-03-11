Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock's powerhouse top order destroyed The Rock Yerong Creek's hopes of snaring its first Hume Cricket Association premiership on Saturday, March 11.
The favourites retained the title with a 151-run hiding.
"It's a pretty big buzz, a lot of the older blokes, we've been around for a long time, so to get two in a row is great," opener Jordan Schilg revealed.
Schilg was part of a superb 149-run stand with Mitch Koschitzke, which ripped the game away from the visiting underdogs.
"We started similarly, stick it out in the first few overs and if you see a loose ball, you put it away," he suggested.
"It's nice to be able to bat first and get some runs on the board."
The home team won the toss and the openers immediately built an imposing target.
Koschitzke struck 66 from 90 deliveries, with seven boundaries, while Schilg posted the same score from three fewer balls.
"When I got out I crossed paths with Darcy (I'Anson) and I just said, 'have some fun'," he offered.
And the association's best player did just that, smacking an unbeaten 68 from only 40 deliveries, hammering three sixes and five boundaries.
The match was effectively over.
Needing just over a run a ball, The Rock collapsed for 93 off only 28.2 overs.
Tailenders Ben Willis (19) and Andrew Yates (15) struck the highest partnership with 30 for the ninth wicket as Josh Koschitzke (3-16), Mitch Koschitzhe (2-7), Keith Tallent (2-15) and I'Anson (2-23) highlighted the club's finals experience.
"Definitely, you've got to lose a few before you get there," Schilg explained.
"Back in the old Brock (Brocklesby District Cricket Association) days, I can recall losing quite a few before we got the job done.
"I don't think we put a catch down, there might not have even been a misfield, it was a really good team effort."
The minor premiers finished the season with only one loss, by just four runs against Rand in November.
The club showed its domination of the competition with an average winning margin of 112 runs in finals.
It started with a 79-run pasting of Henty and then went to another level with a 106-run pounding of Osborne in the preliminary final.
Schilg and Mitch Koschitzke averaged 102-run opening stands.
Hume has now completed its fifth season since the merger of the Brocklesby District and Holbrook and District associations.
Rand won the maiden title in 2018-19 and retained it, before Henty's win over Brock-Burrum in 2020-21.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Brock-Burrum's only recent hiccup was the T20 grand final loss to Culcairn last month.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.