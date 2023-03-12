The Border Mail
24-hour police station needed to service Beechworth, residents say

By Ted Howes
Updated March 12 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
Beechworth police station.

Beechworth residents have pleaded for a 24-hour police station with one questioning why the tourist town had to rely on Wodonga police to attend late night incidents.

Local News

