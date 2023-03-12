Beechworth residents have pleaded for a 24-hour police station with one questioning why the tourist town had to rely on Wodonga police to attend late night incidents.
Mandy Coulson posted on social media that she had reported an incident on Friday night but by the time Wodonga police arrived, the alleged offenders had "long gone". More than 40 people responded to her plea.
"I went to the police station but there was no one on duty, so pressed the button to talk to police and got Wodonga," she said.
"Police turned up about 2am, the offenders long gone in the packed caravan park. They were very good, I got an apology for taking so long because they didn't like to drive fast up to Beechworth at night.
"This has highlighted the need for a 24/7 manned police station ... at least roster a targeted presence in town for long weekends and holiday periods or how about cover Friday and Saturday past pub close at the bare minimum."
Beechworth police Sergeant Mal Clarke said there were officers available two shifts a day and on call at night and urged people to call triple 0 in the case of an emergency.
"If it's an urgent matter call triple 0, that way it will be dealt with immediately either by officers from here or from other areas," Sgt Clarke said.
Regarding the incident reported by Ms Coulson, he said an 18-year-old man had been questioned by police on Sunday afternoon, charged with assault-related charges and released to appear in Wodonga Court at a later date.
Indigo Shire Council mayor Sophie Price said the issue of police levels would be raised at the next police safety committee meeting.
"Indigo Shire works very closely with Victoria Police," she said. "And that's an issue that we can raise and talk about at our next local police safety committee meeting about the level of policing that there is in Beechworth, and whether that's appropriate or not.
"There's a constant relationship between police and community and council on that on that group, there are three councillors on that committee, Councillor (Bernard) Gaffney, Councillor (Peter) Crouch and myself, and we would certainly raise that issue at the next meeting.
"The police certainly give us updates on the level of resourcing that they've got within the shire at any given time."
Wodonga police inspector Paul Henry said he recognised "there were challenges that go with policing communities such as Beechworth".
"Wodonga police do get tasked to proactively patrol out at Beechworth and Rutherglen and the other single member station towns," he said.
"We'd love to have a policing presence 24/7 at all of those locations, that would be ideal, but the reality is, you've got to apply your policing resources where they're most required.
"Beechworth and Indigo Shire have a local safety committee, which is actually joined by the Indigo Council and by the Beechworth police. And that is an excellent way for the community to have their expect expectations and their concerns heard."
