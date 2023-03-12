A sea of bicycles surrounded Lake Hume on March 12, with a field of about 300 lining up for an annual cancer ride.
Lake Hume Cycle Challenge attracted entrants from the Border and North East and beyond in support of the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
Organising committee chairman David Dow was pleased to see so many riders take on the challenge across various distances.
Mr Dow said all four events - the 80-kilometre Bethanga Beast, 65-kilometre Tangambalanga-Sandy Creek loop, 40-kilometre Tallangatta Rail Trail tour and the 14-kilometre Kiewa River family ride - were well represented.
"All riders are certainly happy and we're happy," he said.
"We had young kids and families up to 75 and 80-year-olds. There's a ride for everyone, which is terrific.
"We'll start planning in the next three months for next year. There might be some changes, but changes are for the better."
The event fell on the long weekend for both Victoria and ACT, which Mr Dow said helped to attract more riders.
"There was people from Canberra and Melbourne who rode this morning," he said.
"The 40-kilometre Tallangatta ride was probably the most popular. That's very easy for people because it's on the rail trail all the way.
"Most people that ride all the time enjoy the Tangambalanga loop and then you've got the longer one all the way around the lake.
"The countryside is just so good and they all comment on the scenery."
The cycle challenge has run for more than 20 years and previously started from Albury's Noreuil Park and Wodonga Racecourse, but Mr Dow said the switch to Lake Hume had been beneficial to the cause.
"One of the issues is traffic management costs. We try to keep that to a minimum so we can donate more money to the cancer centre," he said.
"We're conscious of that, but at the same time we're trying to offer a good ride.
"There was also a kids program going on at the end of the car park, run by Road Safe North East.
"They usually do it in the schools, but they ran a program for kids riding bikes around and showing them the rights and wrongs, so that's been an adjunct to it."
The event was again headed by the Rotary Clubs of Bellbridge Lake Hume and Albury North.
"You can't run an event like this without having a lot of people do a lot of work," he said.
Mr Dow said a final fundraising tally would be confirmed in the next four weeks.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
