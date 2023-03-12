The Border Mail
Annual Lake Hume Cycle Challenge attracts another 300 riders

By Beau Greenway
March 13 2023 - 3:30am
The 2023 Lake Hume Cycle Challenge attracted close to 300 riders, with all proceeds raised to be donated to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. Picture by James Wiltshire

A sea of bicycles surrounded Lake Hume on March 12, with a field of about 300 lining up for an annual cancer ride.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

