Yackandandah is through to a sixth straight grand final and aiming for a hat-trick of titles after toppling Baranduda by 50 runs on Saturday, March 11.
The perennial grand finalists will host newcomers Barnawartha Chiltern following its nine-wicket caning of Dederang in the other preliminary final.
The Miners will need to combat Yackandandah's experience after it proved critical against Baranduda.
"It probably wasn't our best game with the bat, but it's the best we've bowled and fielded this year," delighted captain Bailey Glass said.
"I thought we were clinical last week (against Kiewa) and we took it up a notch."
The home team was restricted to 9-151 with Glass (34 from 32 deliveries), Jay Hillary (34 from 78) and vice-captain Cam Evans (32 from 74) providing the bulk of the runs.
Hillary and Evans combined for the biggest partnership of 56 runs for the third wicket.
Rangers' captain Zach Leach captured 3-36 from eight overs, while Aidan Ryan chipped in with 2-21 from eight.
Baranduda was skittled for 101.
Opener Chris McHale (26) and Ryan (17) produced the biggest stand of 27, but the underdogs weren't helped when Vince Moran was forced to retire on 22 with a hamstring injury.
"He tried to bat for three or four overs, but he was really struggling," Glass offered.
Veteran Andrew Lockett was miserly with 2-15 from eight overs, while ex-provincial quick Casey George captured 2-15.
"Old Plugger Lockett bowled off-spin, he hasn't bowled much off-spin, mind you he doesn't turn them very much (laughs), but he tied it up and put the pressure back on them," Glass suggested.
The Roos finished as minor premiers, a win ahead of Baranduda.
"This is our sixth grand final in a row in A grade and we're going for three straight (wins) and our B grade is also going for three in a row, so the club's in a good position, which is awesome," Glass revealed.
Meanwhile, Barnawartha Chiltern is chasing its first title since Cricket Albury-Wodonga's district competition started.
And the Miners, who finished fifth after the regular season, showed no nerves in smashing Dederang.
The home team managed only 80 as speedster Aaron Green and Tom Webster nabbed three wickets apiece.
"It was an unbelievable display really, our bowlers were great, we had a plan for every batter and we executed them perfectly," Miners' captain Rhys Ritchie enthused.
The visitors lost only one wicket with Chris Hartshorn (40 not out) and Osbert Ramage (25) racing to the win.
"To chase it down so quickly was impressive, Chris and Osbert set us up beautifully at the top of the order," Ritchie praised of the opening duo.
The Miners won seven and lost six of their 13 regular season games and will start clear outsiders against the Roos, who had just the two losses.
"It will be unreal, we've beaten them once and they've beaten us the other time," Ritchie remarked.
Yackandandah will host the decider on Saturday, March 18, with a 1pm start.
