The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Yackandandah topples Baranduda in district' cricket grand final re-match

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 12 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baranduda's Hunter Ryan takes the catch to dismiss dangerman Jay Hillary for 34 runs, but Yackandandah did enough to seal another grand final spot after toppling Baranduda in last year's decider. Pictures by Ash Smith

Yackandandah is through to a sixth straight grand final and aiming for a hat-trick of titles after toppling Baranduda by 50 runs on Saturday, March 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.