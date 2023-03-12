The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Yarrawonga man charged after evading police near Wangaratta

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated March 12 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested and charged a man after a series of pursuits near Wangaratta on March 8.

A man allegedly involved in a series of police pursuits near Wangaratta has been arrested and charged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.