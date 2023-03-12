A man allegedly involved in a series of police pursuits near Wangaratta has been arrested and charged.
Officers first attempted to intercept a black Mercedes sedan on Sunrise Track in South Wangaratta at about 6.10am on March 8.
It's alleged the Yarrawonga man, 35, drove into a paddock to avoid police and then crashed through a fence and onto Warby Range Road before driving away.
Approximately three hours later, the same vehicle was seen speeding along Greta Road.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but due to safety concerns the pursuit was terminated.
The car was spotted about 3pm and the air wing was called in.
"They kept observations on the sedan and stop sticks were eventually successful in stopping the car on Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road after the vehicle had been driven off-road and through paddocks," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Once the car stopped, it's alleged the driver ran from the vehicle and swam across Boundary Creek before members caught up with him and arrested him.
"A 35-year-old Yarrawonga man has been charged with theft of motor vehicle, theft, drive in a manner dangerous whilst pursued by police, unlicensed driving and other offences."
Police said the man was due to face Myrtleford Magistrates Court on March 10.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
