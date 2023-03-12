The Border Mail
Court and Crime

Jindera man had 16 weapons, ammunition and his firearms licence seized after search

By Albury Court
Updated March 12 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 2:00pm
Farmer had silencer on 1 of his rifles, used it to keep things quiet for neighbours

A Jindera farmer who securely locked 15 firearms in a gun safe inside a fortified room in his house ended up breaking the law by giving another to his unlicensed son.

