Ashlee Hannan stars in her Bandits' debut in National Basketball League1

Updated March 12 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 1:29pm
Ashlee Hannan (centre) made a stunning debut for the Bandits, posting 28 points and nine rebounds in the Bandits' thrilling five-point win. Picture by James Wiltshire

Bandits' Ashlee Hannan announced her arrival with a sublime performance in the club's five-point win over Canberra in the National Basketball League1 season-opener on Saturday night, March 11.

