Bandits' Ashlee Hannan announced her arrival with a sublime performance in the club's five-point win over Canberra in the National Basketball League1 season-opener on Saturday night, March 11.
The former Australian under 19 player racked up 28 points and nine rebounds in the 86-81 home win.
"It's probably been three and a half years since Ashlee played, she was very impressive, she's a phenomenal talent, that's why she was at the CoE (Centre of Excellence), it was great for her to show people what she's capable of," coach Matt Paps said.
Hannan was well supported by former captain Emma Mahady on her return, with 24 points and nine rebounds, while current captain Brodie Theodore picked up from last year with 21 points.
And while the Bandits are defending the NBL1 East title, the men's outfit played the reigning champions, falling to Canberra 85-80 in another five-point game.
"They're well drilled and I was really pleased with how the boys pulled together in our first major hit-out, our defence had a few bugs in it, but we managed to iron them out by half-time," coach Haydn Kirkwood offered of the performance.
Lochie Cummings top-scored for the home team with 19 points, while import Jamir Coleman (16) and bench player Jack Saunders (15) also contributed.
The club's other import Mike Parks had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Shaq Maharaj snared 10 points and seven rebounds.
