The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Melrose 4 Albury United 3: Alicia Torcaso scores a hat-trick on debut against her former club

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 12 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alicia Torcaso scored a hat-trick on debut to help Melrose beat champions Albury United 4-3 on the opening day of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.