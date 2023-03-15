The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Have you noticed a rise in the number of dodgy emails?

By Letters to the Editor
March 16 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One reader caught up in major data breaches has noticed more potential scam emails are now appearing. Picture by Shutterstock

Dodgy emails on the increase

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.