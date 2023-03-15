YOUR SAY: Have you noticed a rise in the number of dodgy emails?

As a person affected by one of those infiltrations, I have noticed a significant increase in the number of subtly worded and seemingly authentic emails addressed to my personal email account.
I have always been wary of scammers. I always delete if I do not recognise the sender and it's easy to call the organisation if I'm in doubt. But I'm wondering whether others may also have noticed this increase in email contacts?
This recent proposal is discrimination against a few wealthy people who put money into their super accounts legally. Many I believe have worked hard to accumulate their nest egg and were hoping to enjoy the fruits of their labour in retirement.
But it misses out on many people who have defined benefits superannuation who will get well in excess of the $3 million during their retirement. This includes politicians and public servants.
The majority of politicians would have a superannuation before entering parliament, so why not add 12 per cent to their parliamentary salary which would be compulsorily given to their existing superannuation arrangement? Then they would appreciate the impact of the continual changes of the goal posts.
The best advice at the moment is to put in the bare minimum into superannuation as these continual changes are eroding its purpose.
To this day, the impersonal, "non-human" internet imposed upon our elderly people being obliged to use online services, that many older people cannot do.
They, and especially our older immigrants, have no hope of being able to accept the pressure, deliberately imposed upon our senior citizens. Against this, they have no defence, or even options. Many of our older people do not have a computer, they are not computer literate anyway, so why force them?
Both ignorant government and business interests view our older people as "useless burdens", better to be ignored.
Government and business interests stand disgraced in their lack of human compassion, and subsequent discrimination, contrary to the best interests of our ageing society.
