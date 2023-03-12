Cops report 10 road fatalities in Victoria in first 11 days of March

More than 3000 traffic offences on Victorian roads have been detected in just two days.
Seventy-three lives have been lost on Victoria's roads since January, up from 51 at the same time last year, and there have been 10 deaths in the first 11 days of March.
Speeding, distraction and unauthorised driving have emerged as key issues during Operation Arid, which continues until the end of Monday.
Police said 3273 traffic offences included 1314 speeding incidents and 103 drink driving offences from 45,097 tests, a strike rate of one in 438.
Incidents also included 63 drug driving offences, 84 disqualified or suspended drivers, 100 unlicensed drivers, 336 unregistered vehicles and 171 mobile phone offences.
Of motorists detected speeding, more than a thousand were between 10km/h and 25km/h over the speed limit.
Around 130 were travelling more than 25km/h over the posted speed.
Police are focusing on both major arterials and rural roads as part of Operation Arid which began on Friday.
The operation is targeting the major contributors of road trauma including speeding, impaired drivers, distraction, fatigue, seatbelts and unauthorised driving.
