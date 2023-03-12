The Border Mail
Boomers 2 Albury City 3: Ruben Shuker scores a stoppage-time winner on debut

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 12 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 6:55pm
Ruben Shuker scored with the last kick of the game to hand Albury City a dramatic 3-2 win away to Boomers.

