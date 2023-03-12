Ruben Shuker scored with the last kick of the game to hand Albury City a dramatic 3-2 win away to Boomers.
The former Murray United striker was in the right place at the right time after Patrick Brown had led a 94th-minute counter-attack and squared from the right.
Shuker's debut strike came after City had let a 2-0 lead slip at Glen Park and new coach Pete Hovar was thrilled to leave with all three points.
"We were on the back foot for large parts of that game so it shows the character we've got," Hovar said.
"We've worked hard in pre-season, we know what we have to do and even when you're on the back foot, you've got to stay positive and play the full game, because that was literally the last kick of the game and football's about moments."
Another of City's summer signings, Stavros Andronicos, had given the visitors the perfect start on 11 minutes when his shot from outside the box whistled into the top corner.
Hovar's side were compact and packed a punch on the break, Shuker and Andronicos' understanding from playing together at Murray allied with the guile of Paris Maw and pace of Brown.
It was 2-0, midway through the first half, Andronicos looking for Shuker and seeing his effort loop off Josh Perry and over the stranded Tal Wilson for a freakish own goal.
Boomers' build-up was slow and predictable and when they did fashion half-chances, they found Lachlan James in fine form.
However, the game turned on the hour when Andrew Grove's shot flashed past the keeper to halve the deficit.
Boomers, with a stiff breeze at their backs, set up camp in the City half and James was forced to save from Grove and Kye Halloway, with Adam Griffith also going close.
The dam finally cracked when Halloway was left unmarked in the box, chesting down Griffith's right-wing cross and stabbing home nine minutes from time.
City were on the ropes for a while but they dug in and reaped the rewards when Shuker struck at the death.
"You can never lie down," Hovar said.
"They say 2-0 is the worst score in football and in many respects, it is, because you only need that one to change momentum.
"We've got a lot of young guys and this was our first competitive game so I'm very happy we kept fighting and we hung in there.
"Stavros put in a great shift, both attacking and defensively, and even the guys coming off the bench had a role to play."
Elsewhere, Albury United began the defence of their championship by coming from behind to win 3-1 at Melrose with goals from Melkie Woldemichael, Alex Howard and Aidan Rees.
Ethan Whiley bagged four goals as Wangaratta thrashed Cobram 5-1, while Nirmal Koirala and Rhyce Hore fired Wodonga Diamonds to a 2-0 win over St Pats.
