Freestyle motorbikes, whip cracking to music and tug-of-war were some of the many highlights of the 51st annual Mighty Mitta Muster on March 12.
More than 2000 people flocked to Magorra Park Recreation Reserve and didn't leave disappointed.
Muster treasurer Lorae Smyth said everything went to plan across the weekend.
"It was a fantastic day. There was a lot of people here," she said.
"The Eljay Freestyle bike show was very popular.
"Stewart Bryant's whip cracking was also great. He was whip cracking to music and the crowd were clapping away."
Ms Smyth said 500 people came along on March 11 for live music from The Snow Road Troopers, as well as a demonstration from Eljay Freestyle Entertainment ahead of the main event.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
