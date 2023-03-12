The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Organisers rapt with turnout for 51st Mighty Mitta Muster

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated March 13 2023 - 8:51am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A huge crowd takes in the events at the 51st annual Mighty Mitta Muster on March 12. Picture supplied

Freestyle motorbikes, whip cracking to music and tug-of-war were some of the many highlights of the 51st annual Mighty Mitta Muster on March 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.