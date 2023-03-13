Apprentice jockey Hannah Williams produced the perfect ride aboard the Craig Widdison-trained Banger to claim her second successive Corowa Cup on Saturday.
Williams won the $39,000 feature last year for Goulburn trainer Danielle Sieb and helped add Widdison's name to the honour roll for the first time.
Widdison is a previous winner of both the Albury and Wodonga Cups with his retired stable star Willi Willi.
Williams gave Banger ($13) an economical trip after settling fifth in the run and waited until the final furlong before making her race winning move.
Banger quickly overhauled the leader Jack's All Magic ($3.10-fav) to surge to the front and held off the finishing burst of Danish Fortune to win by more than three-quarters-of-a-length.
Widdison was stoked to claim his first Corowa Cup with one of his most favourite gallopers in the stable.
Williams was also a track work rider for the stable several years ago before deciding to get her jockey's licence.
"It was a special moment for sure and as a trainer you strive to get your name on as many of these country cup honour rolls as you can," Widdison said.
"Especially with this horse, there is a bit of family in the ownership and having Hannah aboard.
"Hannah worked for the stable for a long time before becoming an apprentice jockey and is doing extremely well and has already outridden her country claim.
"It was a perfect ride by Hannah and you always need a bit of luck racing.
"But she couldn't have given Banger a better ride and the horse was good enough to win.
"A few people may have questioned why I went with an apprentice jockey who couldn't claim.
"But that didn't really enter my head because Hannah rides the horse so well and I think she is a very under-rated rider."
Banger boasts a consistent record of nine wins and 12 minor placings from 54 career starts and more than $300,000 in prizemoney.
"That's his ninth win and he was won more than $300,000 now," Widdison said.
"You would love a stable full of horses like him and he raced as a two-year-old and finished second in the Jack Maher Classic.
"He's still going well now as a seven-year-old and is sound and never had any problems at all."
Widdison also said it meant a lot to him to win the Naughtin Group Corowa Cup with company CEO Tyrone Naughtin a loyal supporter of his stable and sponsor of several race clubs in the district.
"Tyrone is a big supporter of racing in the whole area and not just Corowa," he said.
"He looked after me and gave me a job when I was on the sidelines which is something that I'll never forget."
Widdison said Banger would now most likely target the Albury Mile over the first day of the Albury carnival for his next start.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.