Sharks edge out Stingrays in Ovens and Murray A grade men's water polo

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 13 2023 - 11:02am, first published 9:58am
Sharks' Will Gould bagged two goals. Picture by James Wiltshire

Sharks warmed up for their sudden death finals clash with a two-goal win over Stingrays in Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association's A grade men on Sunday, March 12.

