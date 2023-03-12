Sharks warmed up for their sudden death finals clash with a two-goal win over Stingrays in Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association's A grade men on Sunday, March 12.
The team rounded out the regular season with a 10-8 result.
Josh Gould led the scoring with three goals, while brother Will bagged a double, as did their father Shannon.
Trent Remington posted three for Stingrays, while Elih Mutsch chipped in with two.
Sharks will now play Albury in the preliminary final at Albury Swim Centre on Sunday afternoon, March 19.
The Tigers suffered a loss in their round 16 clash.
The Development team captured a 15-12 win.
Albury's Jimmy Scannell landed four goals, while Zac Williams (three) and Tom Duck (two) also played their part.
In the women's A grade, Pool Pirates toppled Wodonga 14-5.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ryleigh Hogan (four), Tegan Miles (three) and Rosie McCormack (three) provided the bulk of the scoring, while Sharks defeated Albury in the other game.
