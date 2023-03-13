While the Border region's cheapest rental apartments rarely come onto the market - and are quickly snapped up when they do - some properties at the high end can sit empty for months.
Rental units available at the highbrow end of the scale are as scarce as properties in the $200-a-week range, with just four properties advertised for above $500 a week in Albury and Wodonga at midday on Monday.
There were two advertised apartments in Albury, one for $550, the other for $725, one in Bethanga for $500, and one in Wodonga for $560.
The most expensive apartment in Wangaratta was on Murphy Street for $480, which was still on the market.
The $550 rental in Thurgoona Street, Albury, was also still available with no applications received.
The three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at Wodonga for $560 was signed over on Monday to a company requiring accommodation for two of its employees.
At time of publication, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at Bethanga had been advertised for a week and while it had received inquiries, no one had formally applied.
The most expensive was a three-bedroom, two bathroom penthouse in the Hamilton building in David Street, Albury, for $725 a week, down from $850 before it was reduced, and has been on the market "for more than 100 days".
Stean Nicholls business development manager Emma Clements said expensive rental properties tended to be rented for short terms.
"We use this one (Hamilton) more as a short term from three to nine to 12 months for people who are building," she said. "That's why we have the high turnover in that one.
"People have stepped back on the rent that they're willing to pay a week.
"The market definitely isn't dead, but it's also not the rental hype that everyone's talking about. Anything under $350 a week will go within a matter of days, anything over that now is tending to take a lot longer."
Leading Property Group director Lucinda Morgan said there was demand for high-end rentals but it was stifled compared to the bottom end.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We just don't have the 30 or 40 applications to choose from when we advertise cheaper properties," she said. "The property at $560 a week in Elmwood Circuit in Wodonga, a couple of days after it came on the market we had a company apply for it. It was advertised for just 48 hours and snapped up."
The Bethanga property had been advertised for a week but hadn't attracted an application. "Being 25 minutes out of town has limited the interest," she said. "If it was in Albury or Wodonga it would have been snatched up already."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.