David Reynolds flew the flag for the Border as the Supercars entered a new era in the opening round of the season in Newcastle over the weekend.
Reynolds was on the pace all weekend to qualify fifth on March 11 and took pole on March 12.
After a tough opener, where he slid down the order to finish 10th, Reynolds stood on the podium in the second race in third.
In race one, Reynolds battled away at the top for most of race, but fatigue and some minor car issues took its toll on the Albury racer.
However, Reynolds was upbeat about his performance.
"Saturday went really well, top-five in both qualifying and the shootout. It was a very good start to the year for our car speed," he said.
"It shows all the hard work the engineers and mechanics have put in to build a good car.
"In the race, I got an average start and dropped to P6 I believe, but we went along OK just trying to manage the tyres and see what the car did over distance.
"I was spent afterwards as the cooling in these new cars is not quite what is was in the Commodore and older Mustang. I really felt the heat and I had nothing left at the end."
After a good recovery, Reynolds was in great form on March 12, setting the fastest time in initial qualifying to take first place in the top 10 shootout and start on pole.
He drove a typically stoic race, pushing on at every opportunity and passed James Golding under brakes into turn two on lap 74 for third spot.
"I knew what was coming, but thankfully it was a few degrees cooler and the team got some more cool air running into my helmet, which made a big difference," Reynolds said.
"I didn't have the speed of Shane (race winner Shane Van Gisbergen) or Chazzy (Chaz Mostert, who finished second), but it's a great start to the new era for us.
"I couldn't be happier with how the weekend went."
Down pit lane, Brad Jones Racing had an up and down weekend, but lead driver Andre Heimgartner showed they have plenty of speed.
Heimgartner was consistently in the top ten during practice and qualifying and finished the races in fifth and seventh.
Team boss Brad Jones was pleased after the first hit-out with the new Camaro.
"I'm really happy. We had a few issues as was expected, but nothing like a few teams in pit had," he said.
"Andre showed the cars have good qualifying and race pace, which is a big relief.
"We didn't know what we had until we were put up against each other in competition. We've passed that test.
"The cars are damage-free too, which is great. We can now just work on improving them for the Grand Prix, rather than repairs taking up a lot of time and energy."
