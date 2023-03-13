Work on a multi-million dollar, multi-level car park that forms part of the Tower 590 project in central Albury is running ahead of schedule.
The $80 million job is being built by Zauner Construction and has already reached the stage of the car park's imminent connection to the adjacent Gardens Medical Centre.
Lavington-based developer Garry Zauner said yesterday the ground floor and level one of the car park were complete "and we're setting up for level two".
"We're still well and truly on track, the team are going well," he said.
"We're all very excited and the program is working very well.
"There's a great team of local subcontractors all pulling it together and we're looking forward to it being completed."
Mr Zauner said the car park had been due to open in September "but we're slightly ahead of that program".
The project had been held-up initially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The car park will cater for just under 500 cars.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Zauner said the tower, due for completion early next year, would have a rooftop garden, gym and potentially a childcare centre, which "will make a very good feature for the area".
"We are very pleased with the standard of our project and we look forward to bringing more projects like this to Albury," he said.
"So far, we have been fortunate to deliver important works such as the Gardens Medical Centre, Harvey Norman centre and MAMA.
"We're very proud of all the projects we can develop for Albury and everyone is excited that this facility is going up in that precinct of town, which will only further support Albury city."
Mr Zauner made reference to the park linking with the medical centre.
The tower development is being built on the corner of Smollett and Townsend street.
Mr Zauner said that costs for the project were on par.
"We're going really well and on budget," he said.
"We are very blessed to have a great team of strong professionals. It's good to see that even though times aren't easy.
"But buildings like this can still be created and pulled together."
The development, Mr Zauner said, was Albury's biggest in a decade.
He also said that the Border could expect more buildings to come from the construction team.
"We currently are under construction for a $120 million manufacturing facility at the Logic Wodonga industrial estate at Barnawartha with the Opal Group," he said.
"It's going well.
"The local representation is very strong."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.