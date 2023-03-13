The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Zauner Construction reaches next stage of multi-level car park

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated March 14 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work on Zauner Construction's $80 million 590 tower and multi-level car park in central Albury has made a strong start and set to finish in September. Picture by James Wiltshire

Work on a multi-million dollar, multi-level car park that forms part of the Tower 590 project in central Albury is running ahead of schedule.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.