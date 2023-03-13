The Border Mail
Summer Caponecchia joins NPL side Preston Lions

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 13 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:50pm
Summer Caponecchia was AWFA's Star Player in 2022 but now the talented Myrtleford teenager has linked up with Daniel Foden at Preston Lions.

Summer Caponecchia will play NPL football in Melbourne this season.

