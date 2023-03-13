Summer Caponecchia will play NPL football in Melbourne this season.
The 16-year-old, from Myrtleford, has joined Preston Lions and is set to make her debut this weekend.
Caponecchia was AWFA's Star Player last season after a series of outstanding displays for the Savoy and she jumped at the opportunity to take her game to the next level.
"I love it there," Caponecchia said.
"It's amazing.
"Even though it's quite serious training, you can still have a bit of fun and playing with girls of a similar skill level is so much more fun.
"I'm not taking people on by myself, it's pass-and-move football, a lot more tactical and physical.
"I don't feel out of place at all."
Caponecchia polled 37 votes to claim the Division 1 women's top award last year but with Myrtleford dropping back down to Division 2, it was time to look elsewhere.
"Since reps have finished, there was nothing really left for me down here," she admitted.
"I'm going to miss all the girls but I had nothing here so I went to Melbourne and I was like 'yes, this is for me.'
"Daniel Foden, the senior coach, already knew my Dad because my Dad coached him.
"When I was at nationals, Daniel saw me on the live streams and contacted my Dad.
"I'd missed the trials so when I got down there, they said there was only one spot left.
"At the time, U19s and seniors were mixed so I stayed back at the end of trials and Daniel said 'we're happy to take you on' - that was it!
"Everyone there has been so welcoming.
"Even though I was new, no-one was negative, they all asked where I was from.
"I'm in the U19 squad but over pre-season, I was in nearly every senior game, whether it was for five minutes or the whole game.
"That was good, a bit scary because they're seniors, but it was amazing!"
Caponecchia's exciting new chapter is tinged with some sadness, though.
"I already miss aspects of playing at Myrtleford, all the friends I've made," she said.
"It was always a good environment down there.
"Even though there were times I got angry, those girls were my best friends and even the girls on the other team, because it's such a tight community of clubs, everyone's good with each other."
Caponecchia is joined at Preston by Paula Mitchell, who joined the Lions earlier in the summer after two prolific seasons playing in the double-winning Albury United side.
The commute to Melbourne will be a big factor for both players but Caponecchia is ready to seize her opportunity.
"Our training schedule is Monday, Wednesday and Friday, three nights a week," she explained.
"I don't go down on Monday but I go Wednesday and Friday, depending on when we have a game.
"If we have a game on Saturday, I'll go down Friday, train and then stay the night.
"It's a little bit difficult, with school and work to manage but it's worth it."
Preston Lions are away to Alamein on Saturday.
