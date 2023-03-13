Ovens and Murray Football League clubs are ramping up their preparations, less than three weeks out from the season-opener.
Wodonga Raiders defeated Howlong at Howlong on Friday night, March 10, while Lavington did likewise against Riverina outfit Coolamon on Saturday, March 11.
Lavington was still missing up to half of its strongest team, including recruits Jono Spina and Nico Sedgwick, but a host of top performers in Luke Garland and Tim Hanna played, along with former Corowa-Rutherglen captain Joe Hansen.
"I think the way we moved the ball (was the most impressive aspect), it's something we've been working on in the pre-season so to see that in place was pleasing, there's still some to work to do, but the signs are positive," coach Adam Schneider offered.
I think the way we moved the ball (was the most impressive aspect), it's something we've been working on in the pre-season so to see that in place was pleasing ... the signs are positive.- Adam Schneider
"Ben Ashley-Cooper and Shaun Driscoll played well, Shaun's pretty smart, quick and dangerous, while Ewan Mackinlay did some nice things."
Mackinlay played predominantly with the Murray Bushrangers at junior representative level last year, but also played three VFL games for Essendon.
He then finished the year as part of Holbrook drought-breaking premiership team in the Hume League.
Meanwhile, Raiders were also missing around 10 players, including boom recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen, Tom Bracher and Hayden Clarke.
However, the club still had a host of strong senior players, with the Daly brothers Cooper and Alex, along with Brad St John.
"Ned Twycross played really well, he went through the midfield and looked like he's coming along at the right pace with his development," coach Marc Almond said.
"Zac Whitsed played well, he's still eligible for thirds, he played a bit of senior footy last year and he's got a lot of talent.
"He's a decent size, half-forward, crafty and knows where the goals are."
Recruit Will Donaghey's late injury was the only negative.
"He was probably our best player, he looked really sharp, but he tweaked a hamstring. so he'll probably miss a couple of practice matches, which is a shame as he was playing so well," Almond added.
Raiders don't play their first competition match until April 15, a fortnight after the season start.
IN OTHER NEWS:
They were to play Corowa-Rutherglen, but the club's in recess this year.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.