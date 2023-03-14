The Border Mail
The Essential Ingredient hosts Belinda Jeffery at Canvas-Eatery in Albury

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
March 14 2023 - 11:00am
One of Australia's favourite home cooks who featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV Show, Belinda Jeffery will speak at a dinner and book launch in Albury.

AUSTRALIAN cookery writer and teacher Belinda Jeffery will share recipes and stories in Albury this month.

