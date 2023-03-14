AUSTRALIAN cookery writer and teacher Belinda Jeffery will share recipes and stories in Albury this month.
The Essential Ingredient will host a dinner and Q&A with Jeffery at Canvas Eatery on Saturday, March 25.
One of Australia's favourite home cooks who featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV Show for six years, Jeffery has recently launched In Belinda's Kitchen: Essential Recipes.
Having published many of the recipes 20 years ago, Jeffery had revisited and polished favourites in her repertoire to reflect the way she cooked now, and added a handful of new ones.
The Essential Ingredient co-owner Barry Young said Jeffery was popular with foodies for her spirit of generosity and down to earth nature.
"She's always very welcoming and that comes through in all of her books too," he said.
"Tim and the team at Canvas will re-create some of Belinda's recipes for sharing under the vines at the restaurant."
The dinner will be complemented by Billy Button wines.
The event will run from 6.30pm.
For tickets visit: canvas-eatery.com.au/whats-on/belinda-jeffery-book-launch
