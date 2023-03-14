The most popular sport that you've likely never heard of is coming to Thurgoona.
The love child of tennis and squash, padel has revolutionised the world of racket sports and after conquering Europe and the Americas, has found its way to the Border.
"I'm not the only person in the world who's crazy about Padel," Erin Purtle, the owner of Sol Padel, said.
"Padel is played by over 14 million people, and has been the fastest growing sport in the world for the last three years.
"To give you a scale of how big the sport has become, the sale of padel balls has now surpassed the sale of tennis balls around the world."
Ms Purtle, who is originally from Mulwala, discovered the sport when she was living in Spain with her husband and business partner, Mark Monjonell.
"In Spain, padel is the second most played sport behind football," she said.
"There is a revolution going on in racket sports; you have pickle ball which has exploded, and now this, and I think it is because the smaller court games are more social, easier to play, and more accessible to older people who may not be able to sprint around a tennis court."
"So when we decided to move back to Australia (just over a year ago), we thought, let's open a padel club.
"So here we are, and we will be the seventh padel club in Australia and the first regional club outside the major cities."
Scoring is the same as in normal tennis, and the court is a third of the size (imagine a tennis court without the tram lines).
Padel is played in doubles, and the main differences are that the court has glass walls and the ball can be played off them like in squash, and that solid bats are used.
"We want this to be a social venue for people," Erin said. "You come, play socially and afterward have a drink and some food, enjoy some music, and hang out.
"Every afternoon we will have different social activities, like on a Monday and Wednesday, it will be beginners night, Tuesday will be more advanced, on Thursdays we will organise tournaments, and Friday is afternoon drinks and padel."
When Sol Padel opens, which if all goes well will be around Easter, it will have a licensed bar and menu options for socialising after games.
"We are extremely excited to bring this to Albury-Wodonga," Erin said. "I don't think the town understands how much fun they're going to have with padel, and how big this sport is world wide - we can't wait to show them."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
