The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Lavington, Wodonga to complete their practice games on Saturday, March 18

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 13 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kai Davies is back at the Panthers full-time. Picture by James Wiltshire

Lavington and Wodonga will round out their practice games on Saturday, March 18, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.