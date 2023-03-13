The pair has the honour of playing the first competition game at Lavington on April 1.
The first full round will be played over Easter.
Traditionally, most clubs in all leagues have the final weekend off before their first home and away fixture.
It means Wodonga's home clash against Finley and the Panthers away game against Wangaratta Rovers will be their last of the pre-season.
The Panthers and Bulldogs are expected to battle for positions in the top five, so it will be interesting to see which club starts faster in the season-opener.
Wodonga will start strong favourites against the Murray League outfit, while Rovers made last year's preliminary final in the O and M and Lavington finished sixth.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Elsewhere, Wodonga Raiders are away to Rumbalara, Albury is home to Eastern Football League's Norwood, Myrtleford hosts Euroa, while premiers Wangaratta is away to Seymour.
