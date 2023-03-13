The Border Mail
Trader and parent speak to council about parklet and school safety

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
March 14 2023 - 4:00am
Safety concerns around bottlenecks in Dean Street and pedestrians being close to traffic were raised as objections to the continued presence of this stop-off point near the David Street intersection. Picture by Mark Jesser

COST concerns last night contributed to Albury Council delaying a decision on whether to maintain a parklet in Dean Street.

