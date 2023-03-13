COST concerns last night contributed to Albury Council delaying a decision on whether to maintain a parklet in Dean Street.
But after deputy mayor Steve Bowen raised a series of questions about its cost and community support, he successfully moved for the decision to be deferred for up to a month pending a briefing.
That followed All Music owner Ian Wittingslow, who has traded in Dean Street for 19 years, speaking against the parklet in a forum preceding the council meeting.
He raised concerns about safety for motorists and pedestrians and loss of trade through car parks being covered over for the platform and seating.
Mr Wittingslow suggested the structure could be relocated to assist those who will patronise the tourist information centre soon to be at the library-museum.
During debate before the deferral, councillor Ashley Edwards noted eateries Zen X and Hapi were happy to maintain the parklet in front of their windows
She said "experts" had told the council "time and time again" the city had an oversupply of parking bays.
Councillor Darren Cameron said that argument failed to recognise not all shoppers were in the "peak of health and bloom of youth".
"We need to temper this absolutist idea that there's plenty of parks in central Albury and that those that complain are just being silly," Cr Cameron said.
Cr Cameron and Cr Bowen highlighted the potential $247,000 cost of building a new parklet as a concern.
Councillor Stuart Baker supported the parklet, saying increased foot traffic aided businesses and he would need wider feedback to oppose it's continued siting.
Also at last night's council meeting, Aspect School parent Rebecca Schischka pleaded for help to establish a 40km/h zone, disability parking bays and timed drop-off areas to protect students who have autism.
She noted 40km/h zones with flashing lights were common at schools across Albury, but the 70 Aspect students did not have that protection in Olive Street which fronts their campus.
"We understand the high risk associated with young children and road safety, a risk which is obviously exacerbated with our unpredictable autistic children, who have challenges with impulse control," Ms Schischka said.
"We request that Albury City Council use their power of advocacy to lobby Transport for NSW for a swift resolution in respect to this 40km/h zone issue and in doing so giving our autistic children the same protection as children at every other school in our community."
The council's infrastructure chief Brad Ferris said Transport told him it was a "priority for them" and efforts were being made to "expedite" the matter.
Cr Cameron brought the issue to last night's meeting with a notice of motion which was unanimously supported calling for a report on the 40km/h zone.
"The whole thing is a non sequitur really, you have a school which is catering for special needs of some children and there is no disabled parking there," he said.
"It beggars belief, I was...under the impression that such things were compulsory and indeed that 40k zones around schools were automatic."
Ms Schischka called for six disabled parking bays and morning and afternoon drop-off zones to match what occurs at the Wewak Street School in North Albury.
