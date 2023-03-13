A popular children's playspace will be closed for weeks for the completion of "much needed" maintenance works.
Oddies Creek Play Space will be closed from March 13 for four weeks, with the council aiming to reopen the large playground by the Easter school holidays.
Maintenance works required include painting and sealing timber and steel structures, softfall repairs and tree management.
The play space was closed for several weeks last year after floods inundated the riverside parkland it is located within.
Though Oddies Creek Play Space spent weeks underwater as heavy rains and high water discharges from the Hume Dam persisted, council has confirmed only routine maintenance is being carried out during the month-long closure.
Oddies Creek Play Space is a large and open playground with a 30-metre flying fox, climbing nets and giant birdsnest swing that attracts an estimated 2,000 people each year.
