The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Oddies Creek Play Space closed until Easter for maintenance: Albury Council

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated March 13 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Council has told visitors to Oddies Creek Play Space that the popular riverside park will be closed from March 13 for four weeks for maintenance. Picture by James Wiltshire.

A popular children's playspace will be closed for weeks for the completion of "much needed" maintenance works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.