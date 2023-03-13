The Border Mail
Indi MP Helen Haines receives national award for integrity efforts

By Beau Greenway
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:00pm
Indi MP Helen Haines won the McKinnon Emerging Political Leader of the Year on Monday, March 13.

Indi MP Helen Haines has been recognised for commitment to integrity in politics and service to the electorate with a national award.

