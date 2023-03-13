Indi MP Helen Haines has been recognised for commitment to integrity in politics and service to the electorate with a national award.
Dr Haines was announced the McKinnon Emerging Political Leader of the Year on Monday, March 13, for her efforts to help legislate a national integrity commission last year, a process which was guided by her Beechworth Principles.
"It is the honour of a lifetime to represent the people of Indi in the federal parliament, and it is the people of Indi who have spurred me on in my work to improve integrity, accountability and transparency in federal politics," Dr Haines said.
"The establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission is the most significant integrity reform at a federal level in more than 40 years and I am incredibly proud to have played a role in that, and look forward to continuing to work to improve integrity and transparency in politics."
IN OTHER NEWS:
A selection panel of Australian leaders said Dr Haines had made a "considerable impact as a community-driven and collaborative leader on the national stage."
"Helen wasn't the only one to have made integrity an issue, but what was truly outstanding was the way in which she gradually built support across her community and across the broader parliamentary community," selection panel member Dr Martin Parkinson said.
Dr Haines beat out her fellow parliamentarians, the Teal Independents, who had a collective nomination, as well as ACT senator David Pocock.
She is the second winner from Victoria after Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp, who received the honour in 2019.
Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong was recognised with the McKinnon Political Leader of the Year award for a second time.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.