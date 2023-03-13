Border players returned to the top in Wodonga's Labour Day tournament on Monday, March 13.
Teenager Phoebe Godward-Smith claimed her first open-age title with a straight sets win over good friend Lara Meagher, while Jade Culph claimed his fifth title with a straight sets win over Traralgon's Scott McGregor.
Border tennis coach Culph has been the region's dominant figure for many years and he never allowed his visiting opponent an opportunity with a 6-1, 6-2 win.
Godward-Smith snared a 6-2, 6-4 victory.
"I was really nervous at the start, but I warmed up a bit during the match," the teenager offered.
Godward-Smith is a year seven student, while Meagher is a year above.
The baseliner played a consistent level and was able to implement a number of the areas she's targeted in practice.
"Probably my defensive shots, hitting the ball deeper in the court and I've also been working on my serve," she suggested.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Probably my defensive shots, hitting the ball deeper in the court and I've also been working on my serve.- Phoebe Godward-Smith on the areas she's been trying to improve in practice sessions
A number of other Border players also contested finals.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.