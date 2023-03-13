The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jade Culph and Phoebe Godward-Smith win Labour Day tennis tournament

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 13 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Culph won the Open men's event, after Wollongong's Adam Denison won last year, while Phoebe Godward-Smith won the women's. Picture by James Wiltshire

Border players returned to the top in Wodonga's Labour Day tournament on Monday, March 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.