The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Reece Mastin Band returns to the Border for free Albury Gold Cup afterparty

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Reece Mastin Band returns to the Border for a free show following the Albury Gold Cup on March 24.

Reece Mastin will play a free show on the Border at an Albury Gold Cup afterparty, a local club has announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.