Reece Mastin will play a free show on the Border at an Albury Gold Cup afterparty, a local club has announced.
Appearing with his band, Mastin will keep the races party going with a concert at the SS&A club from 9pm on Friday March 24.
The English-born Australian singer songwriter and teen X Factor celebrity is no stranger to Albury audiences, having played a headline show at Beer Deluxe back in June on his 10 Year Anniversary tour.
Earlier this month Mastin played Riverdaze festival on the banks of the Murray River at Barham alongside Chocolate Starfish and The Chantoozies.
