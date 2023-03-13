Towong Turf Club narrowly failed to crack the 3000 mark for its highly popular cup meeting last Saturday.
Club manager Rohan Whitehead said 2984 racegoers made the trek to attend the high country meeting.
"We set ourselves the goal of getting 3000 but just missed out," Whitehead said.
"It was still a good result and well up on the 2400 we got last year and we were thrilled with the support.
"It was still a comfortable crowd and everyone could move around on course and grab something to eat and drink and have a bet without any hassle.
"It's getting back to where we were before COVID.
"We had 3400 in 2020 after the bushfires even though it was only a phantom meeting because we got washed out but everybody still supported the club."
The $30,000 Towong Cup, (1600m) was taken out by the Ben Brisbourne-trained Elveena ($4.60) with stable apprentice Hannah Edgley aboard.
Brisbourne made it back-to-back wins in the feature after also winning the cup last year with Mischinka.
"We were stoked with the final fields and we had capacity fields for five of the seven races after they fell away with scratchings," Whitehead said.
Whitehead said the meeting wouldn't be a success without the help of its hard working committee.
"A few volunteers even cleaned the running rail around the entire course with a pressure washer and a scrubber this year," he said.
"It's a thankless task but that is the sort of efforts our hard working volunteers are prepared to go to."
