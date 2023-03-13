The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Towong Turf Club goes agonisingly close to 3000 racegoers for its popular cup meeting

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ben Brisbourne-trained Elveena storms to victory in the Towong Cup out wide on the track with Hannah Edgley aboard. Picture Racing Photos

Towong Turf Club narrowly failed to crack the 3000 mark for its highly popular cup meeting last Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.