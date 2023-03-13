The Border Mail
Hockey Albury-Wodonga Spitfires fall to Wagga in men's practice match

Updated March 13 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 2:57pm
Spitfires' Ben Allen (left) looks to win possession against his Wagga rival. Picture by Hockey Abury-Wodonga

The Spitfires fell to Wagga Scorchers in a practice game on Saturday, March 11, ahead of the Capital League hockey season.

