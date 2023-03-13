The Spitfires fell to Wagga Scorchers in a practice game on Saturday, March 11, ahead of the Capital League hockey season.
The Scorchers are a new outfit, but it didn't show as the visitors posted a strong win.
The Wagga combination enters the Capital League this season and showed its class, making the most of every opportunity around goal, which is an ideal trait in any team.
It was a high standard game played at terrific pace, with both outfits having superb patches of play.
Meanwhile, the Spitfires women's team has also warmed up for its competition with pre-season matches.
The outfit recently travelled to Bendigo for a round robin series.
Home outfit North West Lightning (Bendigo) also hosted Geelong, with the Spitfires scoring a terrific win over Bendigo.
However, Geelong proved too powerful, but the trip served its purpose of preparing the team for round one in the Capital League.
The competition starts with the women's side away to Goulburn on March 24.
The men's outfit doesn't have the chance to start until mid-April.
The Capital League is run by Hockey ACT with the men's and women's competitions consisting of six grades.
Capital League 1 is the highest standard with the various levels of State League below that.
Meanwhile, Hockey Albury-Wodonga's competition starts on March 24.
The under 16s teams kick-start the season on that Friday night, with the first week of competition finishing on the Sunday with the division one and two teams in action.
Wangaratta and Corowa teams also compete in Hockey Albury-Wodonga, handing the association a strong regional base from which to attract its players.
Officials are also delighted with the overall outlook for the season.
The organisation looks healthy with higher numbers being experienced by the clubs, particularly in the junior divisions.
Not all sports can suggest that is the case, so Hockey Albury-Wodonga is excited at not only the prospect of a strong season, but also the short and medium-term future of the sport.
