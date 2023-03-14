The Border Mail
News/Court and Crime

Wodonga's Damon Caylup Mirkovic was a parcel delivery driver when he committed crimes

By Albury Court
March 15 2023 - 9:30am
A photo released by NSW Police of Damon Caylup Mirkovic when he failed to front Albury Local Court in mid-2022 for sentencing over a $75,000 mobile phone fraud.

Albury-Wodonga's phone bandit will soon find out his fate over a $75,000 thieving spree almost a year after he failed to front court for sentence.

