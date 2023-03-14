Albury-Wodonga's phone bandit will soon find out his fate over a $75,000 thieving spree almost a year after he failed to front court for sentence.
Damon Caylup Mirkovic was told last June that his offending was so serious that jail was the only real option.
The Wodonga man was supposed to front Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin just days later to face his sentence.
But he was nowhere to be found when his matter was mentioned before Ms McLaughlin on June 17, 2022.
This week though Mirkovic, 26, had nowhere to run after appearing before Ms McLaughlin via a video link to Junee jail.
Ms McLaughlin ordered a transcript of Mirkovic's previous appearance before her and set his charges down for sentence on May 3.
That matter will go before Ms McLaughlin in early April.
While Mirkovic pleaded guilty last year to 16 charges of larceny as a bailee and 13 of disposing of stolen property over the mobile phones, he pleaded not guilty this week to two new, unrelated charge sequences.
One sequence involves two counts each of contravention of an apprehended violence order, intimidation and using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.
The other comprises charges of intimidation, contravention of an apprehended violence order and enter enclosed lands.
These charges will go before a hearing on July 6, though Ms McLaughlin left open the possibility of a new, earlier date dependant on when Albury's second magistrate begins work.
The court was told last year how Mirkovic used his position as a parcel delivery driver consumed with a drug and gambling addiction to steal phones and watches valued at $74,595.64.
