Drink-driver does a high-range yet again, this time after a night on the beers

An Albury man had not long had an interlock device removed from his car for high-range drink-driving when he did it all again, a court has heard.
Matthew Phillip Gray was given a seven-month licence ban in 2020 and ordered to have an interlock device fitted to his car for two years.
Albury Local Court was told on Monday, March 13, that Gray committed the same offence late on the night of February 16.
He pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Angus Lingham, to a single, second offence charge of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Police were driving north on Burrows Road, Glenroy, just before midnight when they came up behind a purple Nissan station wagon.
They became suspicious when the vehicle drifted on and over the broken white lines on the road, though said there wasn't any traffic coming from the other direction.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told how police turned on their warning lights to get the vehicle to stop in order to breath-test the driver.
"The purple Nissan continued on and turned right at the roundabout situated at the intersection of Burrows and Union roads and travelled on in an easterly direction before coming to a stop."
In response to a question from police at his driver's door, Gray said he did not know why he had been stopped.
"Your manner of driving," they replied.
"You were all over the road - either you were on your mobile phone or you've been drinking."
Gray later produced a breath analysis reading of 0.195, having drunk "an unknown quantity" of beer and one vodka and tonic between 9pm and 11pm - though on a full stomach.
Ms McLaughlin will sentence Gray on March 27.
