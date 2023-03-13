A spate of crime in Lavington has prompted a response from Albury police.
Murray River Police District and Albury Council will stage a community forum with businesses in the Lavington area at Mirambeena Community Centre on Wednesday, March 15, to discuss crime and crime prevention.
A presentation from police will be followed by discussion and a question and answer session.
The forum starts at 5.45pm, with RSVPs to stephanie.rendell@alburycity.nsw.gov.au or MRPDCPO@police.nsw.gov.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
