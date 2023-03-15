A BUTCHER who fled war-torn Europe about six decades ago and built a livestock empire in the North East was remembered for being humble, hardworking and humorous.
The extraordinary life of Franc Vodusek was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Yarrawonga.
Almost 1000 mourners packed the Catholic church - where Mr Vodusek married his childhood sweetheart Marija 61 years ago - and church hall on Wednesday afternoon.
Their eldest child Sonja Vodusek said her Slovenian-born dad had touched the hearts of many in Yarrawonga since he settled there in 1961, building butcher shops and a livestock enterprise throughout the North East over decades.
"He could speak to people from all walks of life and he had an endearing way of expressing himself," she said.
"He knew how to bring people together and to bring the best out of them for the benefit of the local community.
"In footy terms, Franc was a top centre half-forward.
"Dad would always make you laugh with his unique observations of life; he never missed a trick and he could describe a scene in such a way that would have everyone in stitches of laughter.
"There are many great men that one meets in their life and then there is Franc: humourous, humble and hardworking."
Franc and Marija's youngest son Daimien Vodusek recounted tales of his dad's early adventures growing up in Slovenia.
"Fishing on icy streams with copper wire and dynamite, and yet he could not swim!" he said.
"Riding a bike laden with bread to feed the coalminers or walking a prized ox to the slaughterhouse at age seven."
Like his own father, Mr Vodusek became a butcher, who was named the best apprentice in the state.
"For those who feel his loss, be rest assured he lived a full life with no regrets," he said.
"He loved his family and friends, rosy cheeks, cheeky grin and a sparkle in the eye.
"Hand in hand, Franc cherished Marija, the love of his life, to the very end."
Mr Vodusek's grandchildren presented symbols of significance from his life including jockey silks and trophy, tools of his trade, Tuppal Shiraz, OAM medal, Yarrawonga Pigeons jumper and Rich Glen Olive Oil and Poppy's Dressing. His services to the community were recognised with an Order of Australia honour in 2002.
Mr Vodusek's eldest son Rodney said his dad was passionate about horse racing and had success with Richfields Lad and Brave Chief.
"He was proud of his racing prowess, picking out a winner and trying to pick out a good horse," he said.
"His number plates from his Mercedes Benz, which travelled one and half million kilometres, which everyone knew when he turned up to the sales. His shiraz was produced at Tuppal Station; many a fine drop was spilt and drank at parties and he was very proud of it."
Mourners made a guard of honour along Murphy Street as Mr Vodusek made has last trip through town.
