Ollie Hollands to make his AFL debut for Carlton against Richmond at the MCG on Thursday night

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 13 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:03pm
Ollie Hollands will make his AFL debut for Carlton in its blockbuster clash against Richmond on Thursday night.

