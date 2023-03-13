Ollie Hollands will make his AFL debut for Carlton in its blockbuster clash against Richmond on Thursday night.
Picked up with number 11 in last year's AFL draft, Hollands has impressed coach Michael Voss with his work ethic and form since arriving at the club in November.
Hollands was informed he would be making his debut on Monday.
Vision of Hollands being announced as one of two debutantes alongside Lachie Cowan in a Blues team meeting was posted on social meeting on Monday afternoon with rapturous applause from the playing group.
Hollands' father, Ben, played eight matches for the Tigers at the elite level who ironically will be Ollie's first opponent.
His older brother, Elijah, made his AFL debut against Brisbane in the Q-Clash in round 19 where he booted two goals including a goal with his first kick.
The siblings are the third generation to play AFL after their great-grandfather, Martin, played 36 matches with Carlton including the 1962 grand final loss against Essendon.
Ben said he was informed by the club that Ollie would be making his debut after the Blues trained on Sunday.
"It was awesome news and the whole family is very proud of him," Ben said.
"I'm super excited to get down there and to be able to watch him on Thursday night.
"I got a call on Sunday morning from the club and then they informed Ollie in front of the playing group which was filmed and posted on social media on Monday.
"It was an awesome moment to watch."
Ben said Ollie was fortunate to be able to make his debut on such a big occasion with two of the AFL's biggest traditional rivals opening the season in front of a packed MCG.
"It is an incredible match to be able to make your debut in," he said.
"Elijah got to make his debut in the Q-Clash in Queensland against Brisbane with a packed stadium which we went and watched and the atmosphere was awesome.
"Obviously Richmond and Carlton are big rivals who are both expected to play finals this year and it will be an awesome spectacle.
"Ollie will handle himself well and is a fairly composed kid who hopefully will acquit himself well when he gets out there."
Ollie has played the whole pre-season on a wing and Ben expects him to start there with the wide expanses of the MCG to suit his gut running style of play.
"He has played on the wing the entire pre-season so I'm guessing he will play there on Thursday," Ben said.
"He will just run up and down that wing all night, that's his go.
"That is his job to help out the defence, then push forward when he can and he has shown a bit of form over the pre-season doing that."
Ben remembers playing Carlton at the MCG in only his second AFL match.
"I hope things go a bit smoother for Ollie because when I played against Carlton, the scoreboard caught on fire," he said.
"Hopefully nothing like that happens.
"I still remember it being an awesome experience with 75,000 to 80,000 people at the MCG and the Blues knocked us over.
"So I'm hoping for Ollie's sake and all the Blues fans that Carlton can get up again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.