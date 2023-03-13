Underestimate Jett Cassidy at your peril this season.
Wodonga's 190cm rising star may only be 76kg wringing wet but he packs a punch and has caught the eye of coach Jordan Taylor in pre-season.
Cassidy played his first four games of senior football in 2022 and after applying himself this summer like never before, is ready to make a serious impact on the Ovens and Murray.
"I think I can definitely help out the team and the way Jordan Taylor wants us to play, it really suits my game style," the 19-year-old said.
"I'm a bit more elusive and very underestimated because of my size.
"I'm not the biggest bloke on the field and people definitely look at me and go 'he's skinny.'
"But this pre-season is definitely the best one I've ever had.
"The last couple of years, I haven't been doing much of a pre-season but I thought I'd have a fair crack this season to see how I go.
"I want to play senior footy, I want to play the highest standard I can in my area.
"I've done a lot more running and I feel stronger in the contest.
"I haven't put a lot of size on but I've definitely built my strength to be able to take on those bigger bodies.
"The way I play, it's more being fitter and getting leads and stuff."
Taylor has been delighted with Wodonga's numbers across pre-season and the quality of their training, with Cassidy a standout.
"Jett has impressed me on the track," he said.
"He's only played three senior games of footy, at the back end of last year, but he's a lot fitter now.
"He naturally has a bit of excitement about him and he's been going really well."
Cassidy, who played 17 games for Wodonga's reserves last season, kicked three goals on his senior debut against Wangaratta Rovers in round 15 and kept his place for the games against Myrtleford, Corowa-Rutherglen and North Albury.
"I was definitely nervous but it was a good jump," Cassidy said.
"The whole game sped up but as the games went on, I just got to adjust to it and I really liked playing it so that's why I'm trying my best this year to get a game every week.
"It was awesome to get that chance and to play with my brother.
"I used to not enjoy it but the last couple of years, playing for the club and knowing what it means for the club to try to make finals, it makes me want to work harder and I've started to enjoy my footy a bit more lately.
"Wodonga's such a family-orientated club.
"A lot of the older boys always come down and help us senior boys, try to get the best out of us and lot of the old fellas come down to watch us train, just to see how we're going.
"We really want to do well for those blokes."
