If actions speak louder than words, the next few days at St Patrick's Cricket Club are about to turn the volume up to maximum.
The club has four teams competing in grand finals and another two in preliminary final action, from under-14s through to A-grade, as a sea of green washes through Cricket Albury-Wodonga.
In an age when 'culture' is the buzzword across clubland, to have so many fires still burning in mid-March is tangible proof the Patties are doing something right.
"You can go back to when we first kicked off Milo Cricket," president Tony Maher said.
"My eldest is 21 and he might have been the first intake, so that's 16-17 years ago and we're still seeing kids come through.
"I reckon 70 percent of our senior list would have come through our junior program.
"We've got guys like Kane Arendarcikas helping out with the under-14s so we're going to see the next wave come through there including his young boy Max, who's a talented boy.
"It's a lot of effort over a long period of time just to keep the green shirts out there in the community.
"To have a week like this is just wonderful and you reflect on all the hard work that started back in July or August.
"Last year, COVID meant we weren't allowed into Xavier High School until November but if you pop down there on Thursday night, there will be 55 seniors there training and it's been like that every week."
So what does the St Patrick's culture look like?
Three little words are the best place to start: facta non verba.
"Do something, don't talk about it," Maher said.
"The first grade had a wonderful win on Saturday and there was (captain) Dean Nicholson calling his boys over to take flags and banners down, pick up witch's hats and fold up nets.
"You don't have to ask, these things just happen.
"Come that time of day, it's time for me to have a beer so I'm not doing anything.
"Everyone knows they've got a job to do because these things have to be done.
"You can say the same thing about the performances on the field - gone are the days when you just showed up and played cricket, you've now got roles and that's something Liam (Scammell, coach) in particular has brought to the club."
Scammell and the A-grade, who face North Albury in a do-or-die heavyweight clash at Xavier on Saturday, may have taken the headlines this season but it's the depth and quality further down the line which has laid the foundation for success at the top level.
Alongside some of the schoolboys pushing through in C2, the considerable experience of club legends Heath Naughton and Dean Carroll is helping nurture the raw talent.
"We've got five teams and enough players for six," premiership captain Carroll said.
"I know some other clubs can barely field three teams so for us to be on the field with 14-year-olds, passing on the St Pats way of playing, respecting the opposition and being hard to beat, that's pretty special.
"When I drive through the gates at Xavier, I feel like I'm a 16-year-old again, looking up to some of the heroes of the past.
"They make you feel welcome - but you don't get a big head either.
"They bring you back to earth pretty quick.
"I think it's the values of modesty, being unassuming, play hard, be competitive, hard to beat, that's been passed down to us."
Carroll, now the club's chairman of selectors, commutes to training and games from his home in Yarrawonga.
It's a three-hour round-trip but wild horses couldn't keep him away, especially with a flag on the line.
"We were bottom of the ladder when I took over as captain in 2000," Carroll said.
"We made six finals, three grand finals and won a premiership for the first time in 32 years so that was a relief.
"A lot of work went into going from bottom of the ladder to top and it meant everything to our group at the time and to those who went before us.
"We're always mindful of those who have put their heart and soul on the line for the club and to fall short, I understand the feeling.
"We worked hard to get that opportunity to win but it was a premiership for everyone, from the canteen to our supporters, far and wide."
Carroll starts to tell me about the time nearly lost his leg but stops himself mid-sentence.
"We probably deflect from ourselves back to the club and we try to pass that on to the seniors," he said.
"If there's any sign of individuality or not toeing the line, they'll sense that.
"Scam's been great, he asked Heath and I to just work in the background as we're getting to the pointy end of the season.
"But at St Pat's, you feel welcome regardless of whether you're A-grade or in the C-grade.
"There's a spot for everyone through the cricket journey."
Naughton's journey brought him from the pristine surrounds of Barooga Sports Club to a rather underwhelming first impression of Xavier after being brought to the club by Patties president of the day and his then employer Chris Wighton.
"I told him I was going to play with New City at Albury Sportsground and he said 'yeah, you were, not any more,'" Naughton laughed.
"Chris took me out onto the other oval, where the school is now and I thought he was taking the mick.
"He said 'this is our cricket facility and the piping on the fence is full of water if you need water for the wicket.'
"There was more hair on my head; it was terrible.
"But I went to training, one thing led to another and I finished up doing the wicket out there.
"I used this roller that had an old school seat on it, an aeroplane wheel out the front with a big roller out the back and I'm like 'fair dinkum, what's actually happened here?'
"But it was good fun and the most pleasing thing about the club was that we had the cart before the horse.
"We couldn't win a game of cricket but we went to Sodens afterwards and there were 60-80 people there every Saturday night.
"They're the things clubs struggle with but it was just something we all did.
"I've never seen anything like it.
"When we finished the game, it didn't matter whether we won or lost, it was 'let's all be together, let's create something where we're all together and have fun.'
"To see the players and young blokes come through has been awesome and that's what we carried on here, when I built this hill for Braedon Hensel, it continued that culture of getting together."
Cricket-mad Hensel died in 2014, aged 22, after a three-year battle with cancer and his family remain among the club's biggest supporters.
"Braedon was diagnosed at 18 and St Pat's Cricket Club is what held him to the real world," mum Michelle said.
"He would have treatment four or five days during the week and be very sick but would come back here on a Saturday and perform miracles.
"Playing cricket was his sole purpose for staying alive and those boys gave him that purpose.
"When he used to walk in here on a Saturday morning, he was just treated like Braedon, he wasn't treated like the sick kid.
"Nobody asked him about his treatment, he could leave that all behind on the highway.
"The nurses used to ask him on a Friday 'what are you doing on the weekend, Braedon?' and he'd say 'I'm going to play cricket.'
"He was able to play cricket right up until a couple of months before he passed away and for him, that was everything.
"To die a cricketer and to die a sportsperson meant the world to him.
"Our family was supported through that whole time so it's an important place for us and we just love being here every Saturday.
"The care the boys take of Braedon's hill is amazing and we know it reflects their love for him.
"He's never forgotten while we're here, he's talked about and he played in an U17 premiership with these boys.
"I've watched them grow up since they were 12 years old so it gives me much pleasure and this year we have a team with a bit of potential."
Helped in no small part by the addition of Test cricketer Tendai Chisoro, whose impact off the field has matched what he's done on it.
"Tendai's come all the way over from Zimbabwe and he's left his lovely wife at home so when that happens, you've got to bend over backwards for someone and make them feel comfortable," Naughton said.
"Have normal conversations, don't try to put them up on a pedestal, treat them like everyone else.
"Tendai works at the Newmarket Hotel, he does a bit of work with John Lawrence at Furniture One and I just like the way he's embraced the whole thing.
"He's coaching the U16 kids, the juniors love him, the sponsors love him and he's been coming to church with us at Sacred Heart.
"There's things he talks about which a lot of people don't know, where he grew up and who's left in Zimbabwe.
"He's such a nice fella and we just want to create somewhere he feels comfortable, comes off and has fun, that's the best part and he's coming back next year, so how good's that?"
Chisoro was a central character in one of the season's major dramas, the T20 final at Billson Park which St Patrick's lost to Tallangatta amid controversy and high emotion on both sides.
But while the pain of defeat that day ran deep, Maher led from the front after the match, fronting up to shake the hands of the opposition players and officials.
Facta non verba.
"I made a point of doing that," Maher said.
"Yes, it was tough, and other parts of the media were beefing it up a little bit but Jonathan Thomas (Tallangatta president) is a wonderful guy and that all comes with being part of a community.
"We borrow things off other clubs, we lend things to other clubs, you try to get around people.
"Yes, we're St Pat's, and yes, we're out there to develop our kids but we're part of a bigger picture."
