The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Cricket
In Depth

BEHIND THE SCENES: We take a closer look at St Patrick's Cricket Club

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 14 2023 - 9:19pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finals-bound cricketers everywhere you look at Xavier High School.

If actions speak louder than words, the next few days at St Patrick's Cricket Club are about to turn the volume up to maximum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.