An Albury mother will jump from a plane in support of finding a cure for her daughter's condition.
Jodie Tecksingani's three-year-old girl, Olivia, was unresponsive in her bed at home in June 2022 and flown to Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital where she was diagnosed with type one diabetes.
She will be dependent on insulin for the rest of her life.
Ms Tecksingani has aimed to raise $2000 by March 31 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation jump challenge to partake in a tandem skydive.
Her stepson Zac Redman, who manages Domino's Pizza in Wodonga, has helped to organise a 'doughraiser' on March 16, with $1 from every large pizza sold donated to the cause.
"It's scary waking up to a little girl unconscious and not being able to do anything for her," Ms Tecksingani said.
"We were rushed to Albury hospital and they said there was a plane on its way and we'll be flying to Melbourne.
"She was in coma and we ended up in ICU at the Royal Children's for two weeks. She had swelling on the brain, heart swelling, arrhythmia, one of her bowels had a severe leak and she caught influenza A and pneumonia.
"When she finally woke up, she had to learn how to drink, sit up and walk again."
Insulin dosing, finger pricks and carb counting is the new norm to manage Olivia's health, but Ms Tecksingani hoped the campaign would raise awareness about type one diabetes.
"Basically your immune system starts attacking the beta cells, which produce insulin. It kills it off and then your body can't produce insulin any more," she said.
"She has a continuous glucose monitor that sends data to a phone and we can track her sugars wherever we are on any given day."
Ms Tecksingani said the family will relocate to Port Kennedy, south of Perth, at the end of March to provide Olivia access to care at Perth Children's Hospital.
"We were not going to find a place in Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane within the same distance (of a children's hospital) for what we wanted to pay for a house," she said.
On average, eight people per day are diagnosed with type one diabetes in Australia. There was 13,000 under the age of 19 with the disease in 2022.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
