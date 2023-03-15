A concerned mother has expressed her anguish about a busy school crossing on Victoria Cross Parade, Wodonga.
Shirley McKernan, whose daughter suffers from a rare, life-threatening illness that doctors can't diagnose, says she is speaking out because she fears there's an "accident waiting to happen".
"My main concern is the safety of people crossing here," she said. "Victoria Cross Parade is still a 60km/h zone, I know it's the bypass of Wodonga, but people just don't slow down going through here.
"We have plenty of trucks and buses that come speeding past, sometimes screeching to slow down, and motorbikes just fly through.
"I am concerned that somebody is going to get hurt, and that is why I contacted VicRoads and Wodonga Council late last year, and I've emailed (Benambra MP) Bill Tilley."
After emailing Mr Tilley, Ms McKernan was advised to contact both VicRoads and Wodonga Council about the issue.
"I contacted VicRoads and was told that it is a council issue," Ms McKernan said. "So I contacted council, and was told it is a VicRoads issue.
"It's frustrating, I'm praying there's not going to be an accident, but the way that traffic speeds through this roundabout, I fear the worst.
"I want VicRoads and council to stop bickering with each other, they need to work together and get this sorted for the area's safety.
"In a perfect world, I'd like to see traffic lights installed where the crossing is now, like Felltimber Creek Road or Melrose Drive, but I'd also be happy if it was made into a pedestrian crossing."
Ms McKernan said the crossing was frequently used not only by school children, but by people with disabilities as the Murray Valley Centre is just around the corner.
"I've tried everything, and so I reached out to The Border Mail thinking I can't not say anything, because if something happened and a kid was hit by a bus or a truck, then I couldn't live with myself," Ms McKernan said.
A Wodonga Council spokesperson said a school crossing operates in the area during school hours.
"However, to meet VicRoads requirements, a permanent crossing in that location would require lights to provide pedestrian priority," the spokesperson said.
"At this stage, there is no budget within council to provide a signalised crossing but we welcome feedback from the community."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
