Cyril Cox used to be responsible for photographing crime scenes and accidents during his time as a Northern Territory police officer.
In his down time he loved getting out and capturing the spectacular country around Alice Springs, which he describes as a "photographer's paradise".
Over the years - and across the many roads he's taken since then - the owner of Rutherglen cafe The Other Place has retained his appreciation for the craft.
It's in part the reason he sponsors the open photography section in the annual Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize, now in its sixth year.
You'll also find the winning framed photograph hanging proudly on the cafe walls because "Coxy" (as he's affectionately known around town) makes a point of buying it every year.
"I want to put Arts Rutherglen in front of the community every day of the year," he says.
Coxy says it's also his way of giving back to the community that has been so welcoming to him.
"Rutherglen chose me," he reflects on his decision to move here in 2019.
"I felt an enormous sense of community when I got here and there has been so much support through the most challenging times of COVID."
He's still got a casserole dish he can't find the owner of after a kind person dropped him food at his front door after a major shoulder operation recently.
"I have no idea who dropped off the casserole and I've asked all my customers ...," he laughs.
When it came to this year's winner of the open photography prize, Coxy was "over the moon" that friend, customer and fellow local Ann Killeen took out the category he sponsors.
Killeen impressed with her portrait of Emma Pinard and Marrit Koning's beautiful mare Ytka, taken as a birthday present for Emma and titled The Secret.
The well-regarded Rutherglen photographer says she has become quite passionate about equine portraiture as a keepsake.
And judge Kurt Hickling said he liked how the photograph captured the connection between horse and rider.
Killeen - who is "humbled to have been singled out in such good open competition" - was quick to praise the "hard-working Arts Rutherglen committee" who have raised the profile of the event in recent years and also the prize money on offer (which this year totalled $14,000).
"As arts shows go, it's hitting its straps," she says.
Organiser Irena Webster says this year's event attracted 457 entries from as far as Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra as well as the Riverina and North East.
She says many of the works are "very joyful" and the event is a wonderful opportunity for the community to appreciate artists' endeavours.
The biggest entries were in the painting/mixed media section (with over 200 entries) judged by Inga Hanover and with two first prizes awarded: Ray McFarlane for Dreamtime ending and Tracey Jones for Still life of silver bowl.
This year the committee paid tribute to the late artist, Geoff Lonergan from Chiltern, with a special display of his portraits of ABC presenters in the hall foyer.
