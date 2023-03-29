Albury's premiership hopes will rest on AFL club GWS.
Three of the Tigers' best players in Riley Bice and the Conlan brothers - Jacob and Lucas - have a link with the Giants' VFL outfit, but unlike some other top-liners around the league they're not VFL-listed, they play on permits.
Either way, if Albury loses the trio for an extended period of time, it doesn't have the firepower to finish top three and therefore win the comp.
ARRIVALS
Isaac Muller (Wodonga Raiders), Hamish Gilmore (Lavington), Elliott Powell (Dederang-Mount Beauty), Jay Hillary (Yackandandah), Spencer Jones (Murray Magpies) , Kolby Heiner-Hennessy (Holbrook), Chas Retallick (Culcairn), George Horlin-Smith (out of retirement, ex-Geelong, Gold Coast AFL), Cooper Page (returning)
DEPARTURES
Shaun Daly, Daniel Cross (retired), Isaac McGrath, Fletcher Carroll (Central District, SANFL), Cam O'Brien, Will Bowden (university)
VFL LISTED
Mat Walker (Williamstown), Nick Coughlan (Werribee)
WHAT WE SAY
BRENT GODDE: It's hard to believe that Albury's most recent finals wins was the 2018 grand final. Although the Tigers look set to remain a finals force, their aura of invincibility is fading by the season.
STEVE TERVET: The Tigers were stung by their straight-sets exit and watching the grand final from the sidelines stoked the fire inside each of their players. He may not be their highest-profile recruit but expect Kolby Heiner-Hennessy to come back a different player than he left after the confidence-booster of a premiership at Holbrook.
ANDREW MOIR: When Albury plays its first game away to Yarrawonga on April 9, it will be 253 days since its last win, way back on July 30, 2022. The Tigers lost their last five games and you can make it six against the Pigeons. Albury has also lost its last four finals (2019, 2022) so the players will be pumped to the eyeballs to end that run.
WILL ANTHONY MILES PLAY?
Anthony doesn't know himself. The fact he did the horror foot injury in late August and doesn't know seven months later when he can start 'normal' training says it all. As footy fans, we just hope it won't affect him long term and if he comes back to footy, that's a bonus.
ELLIOTT POWELL HASN'T PLAYED O AND M SINCE 2019, IS THAT TOO LONG OUT TO HAVE THE SAME IMPACT?
The natural response is yes, but only Powell himself will know the answer to that. If he wants to be as good as 2019, when he finished runner-up to Jarrod Hodgkin in the Morris Medal, he can be, although the standard of the league overall has certainly lifted in that four years. He also finished runner-up in last year's Barton Medal, racking up five successive best-on-grounds, so you can't do that without having immense pride.
WHAT IMPACT WILL OTHER BOOM RECRUIT ISAAC MULLER HAVE?
Given his form over the past year and a half, plenty. Since midway through 2021 at Wodonga Raiders, the big ruck's form has been as good as anyone in the league, even with a stack of former AFL players. He finished equal fourth in the Morris Medal last year and one match against Albury in round 15 stands out. The young Raiders were coming off their first win and Albury was severely understrength. And Raiders' first half reflected their mindset as they were still thinking about that drought-breaking win. But Muller was sensational, almost a one-man band.
Q&A WITH ELLIOTT POWELL
Q: You haven't played at Albury since 2019 after signing with Dederang-Mount Beauty in early 2020, are you a better player now?
A: I'm 29 now, so I guess from 27 to around 31, they're the best years of your footy they reckon, you have that experience and you start to develop more as a player and a leader, so no doubt there will be parts of my game that might have improved and others that have dropped away that I need to work on.
Q: Will you be a different player?
A: When I left I had a number of designated roles, pinch-hit through the midfield and be a dangerous option up forward. Out in the bush I was purely a midfielder, I guess in the Ovens and Murray you can have your different types of midfielders, whether it be inside or outside, but in the bush you get to play both styles, you've got to do some of the grunt work and some work outside, I'm hoping my work on the inside, that in and under around the footy, is something that's improved. I don't think I'm going to come back and be a world-beater.
Q: Did you see much O and M in recent years?
A: Definitely, I've probably been to something like 10 games and it looks like the competition has grown in strength with more ex-AFL players, but you like that challenge, you always want to keep getting better and tackle the higher level.
