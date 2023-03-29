The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury's played finals since 2009, but it lost class in Fletcher Carroll

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elliott Powell hasn't played O and M since 2019, so he's excited at the prospect of tackling a higher standard. Picture by Mark Jesser
Elliott Powell hasn't played O and M since 2019, so he's excited at the prospect of tackling a higher standard. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury's premiership hopes will rest on AFL club GWS.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.